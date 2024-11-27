BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0: human extinction, accusing Christians & 17 abortions from one woman!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
620 followers
85 views • 5 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 11, 2024.


We are truly living in the end times when a university professor endorses human extinction, when the state of California lawmakers passed a resolution blaming religious people for high suicide rates in the LGBT community; when a Christian soccer player was banned from joining the US’ women soccer team because of her Christian faith and when a Chinese woman had 17 abortions performed on her in only 6 years. They do not recognize Christ as the hope of glory as per Colossians 1:27 and thus, they are living miserable lives and love death.


Articles mentioned in the video presentation include:


https://freebeacon.com/issues/nyt-guest-column-human-extinction-could-be-good-for-the-planet/


No climate change emergency:

https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow


https://www.reuters.com/article/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/religious-faith-linked-to-suicidal-behavior-in-lgbq-adults-idUSKBN1HK2M9/


https://sports.yahoo.com/ashlyn-harris-denounces-claim-uswnt-isnt-welcoming-to-christians-after-old-jaelene-hinkle-remarks-recirculate-184154494.html


https://www.mtv.com.lb/en/news/articles/900759/chinese-woman,-27,-has-had-17-abortions-in-six-years


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaabortionsson of godsodom and gomorrahyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayshuman extinctionfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
