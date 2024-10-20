Servants of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 2 Kings 5:26 But he said to him, “Did not my heart go with you when the man turned back from his chariot to meet you? Is it time to accept silver and to accept garments, and olive-trees and vineyards, and sheep and cattle, and male and female servants? 27 “So let the leprosy of Na‛aman cling to you and your descendants forever.” And he went out from him as leprous as snow. Leviticus 13:12 “And if leprosy breaks out all over the skin, and the leprosy shall cover all the skin of the infected one, from his head to his foot, wherever the priest looks, 13 then the priest shall look and see, if the leprosy has covered all his body, he shall pronounce the infected one clean. It has all turned white, he is clean.

