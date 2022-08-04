Pat Hiban & Tim Rhode Share The Quitters Manifesto

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My guests in this episode are Pat Hiban and Tim Rhode. Both are entrepreneurs and investors that figured out how to quit things in their lives that are good to pursue things that are great!
In their book, The Quitters Manifesto, they share a roadmap for anyone that wants to quit the good to pursue the great.
Interview Links:
The Quitters Manifesto https://www.biggerpockets.com/quittersmanifesto
Coaching https://joinquittersclub.com/
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
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