⚡️SITREP

◻️In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the 14th Mechanized Brigade and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

💥In addition, eight sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed near Krakhmalnoye, Masyutovka, Pershotravnevoye, Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Total enemy casualties in the day in this direction amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 113rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Veterinarnoye (Kharkov region).

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation strikes and artillery fire of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit units of the 67th, 92nd Mechanized and 25th Airborne brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and a Grad MLRS have been destroyed during the day.

◻️In Donetsk direction, up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer, and a US-made M777 artillery system have been neutralized during the day by the 'Yug' Group of Forces offensive and artillery fire.

◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Ugledar and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy's losses included over 60 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, D-20 and a D-30 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in this direction.

◻️In Kherson direction, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and one D-30 howitzer have been obliterated during the day as part of the counter-battery warfare operation.

💥Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 87 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 112 areas.

💥The air defense forces shot down eight HIMARS projectiles and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones close to Sofiyevka, Popovka, Golikovo, Novokrasnyanka, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry