From Millionaire to Maverick: The Radical Awakening of Jeff Berwick

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“My board told me to declare bankruptcy. We went from the verge of a massive IPO to zero. Within two weeks, the empire didn't just shrink. It evaporated. Bankrupt. Shut down. Gone.” Imagine watching a $240 million empire vanish in a matter of weeks, only to find that the collapse was the best thing that ever happened to you. This is the story of Jeff Berwick—a man who lost everything to find the truth. Don’t miss him at the Red Pill Expo giving the speech of his life…
Red Pill University | RedPillUniversity.org
G Edward Griffin on X | https://x.com/GEdward_Griffin
TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Liberpulco | https://Liberpulco.com