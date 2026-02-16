Free Enterprise - Formation Of Right & Left

Free Enterprise





Free enterprise, synonymous with capitalism, is an economic system where individuals have the freedom to produce, sell, and purchase goods and services with minimal government interference. This article delves into its principles, historical roots, and impact on modern economies, exploring how it fosters competition, innovation, and economic growth.





The French Revolution’s Seating Arrangement: How ‘Left’ and ‘Right’ Got Their Political Meanings





The year is 1789. Paris is a tinderbox, the air thick with the scent of revolution. For centuries, France had been governed by an absolute monarchy, a rigid social hierarchy, and a populace increasingly burdened by poverty and injustice. The Bastille had fallen, the ancien régime was crumbling, and a new era was dawning. But as the Estates-General convened to address the nation’s woes, an unexpected convention emerged – one that would forever shape the language of political discourse: the seating arrangement.





Imagine the scene: the Salle des Menus-Plaisirs, a grand hall buzzing with anticipation and trepidation. Representatives from the three estates – the clergy, the nobility, and the commoners (the Third Estate) – gathered to debate the future of France.





As they settled into their places, a curious pattern began to form. Those who championed radical change, who sought to dismantle the old order and establish a republic based on liberty, equality, and fraternity, gravitated towards the left side of the assembly hall. These were the ‘Patriots,’ the revolutionaries, the men who would later be known as the Jacobins and their ilk.





A Clockwork Blue: How the Left Has Come to Excuse Away and Embrace Political Violence





Democrats displayed more depression than anger in the weeks following Donald Trump’s 2024 victory. Alas, partisans on the progressive left and their camp followers among conventional liberals could avoid succumbing to nihilism for only so long. An occasion to indulge their negative passions came along soon after the election in an act of cold-blooded murder on a predawn December morning in midtown Manhattan.





10 ways American culture and way of life is under assault





We are in the midst of one of the most radical revolutions in American history. It is as far-reaching and dangerous as the turbulent years of the 1850s and 1860s or the 1930s.





Every aspect of American life and culture is under assault, including the very processes by which we govern ourselves, and the manner in which we live.





The Revolution began under the Obama administration that sought to divide Americans into oppressed and oppressors, and then substitute race for class victimization.





It was empowered by the bicoastal wealth accrued from globalization, and honed during the COVID lockdown, quarantine-fed economic downturn, and the George Floyd riots and their aftermath.





