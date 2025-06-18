Putin clarified that the strategic agreement between Russia & Iran contains no clauses related to the defense sector - & that Iran isn’t requesting any - part 2

Putin clarified that the strategic agreement between Russia and Iran contains no clauses related to the defense sector — and that Iran isn’t requesting any.

It is confirmed officially that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, will be deployed to the European region… making it the third CSG in the area

While the composition hasn't been confirmed, a DVIDS release from April stated CSG-12 consists of:

-USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

-Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 (9 squadrons)

-USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)

4x from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON):

-USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

-USS Mahan (DDG 72)

-USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

-USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

USS Forrest Sherman, while assigned to the CSG, did deployed ahead of the group in May and is now in the Red Sea