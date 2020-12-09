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Европейские медики об афёре с вовидом. European medicine professionals about covid terror.
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8 views • December 09, 2020
Честные профессиональные медики из Швеции, Германии, Великобритании, Иирландии, рассказывают о реальной ситуации с ковидом в их странах. Аы этого не услышите по главным телеканалам.
Ownest medicine professionals tells about the real situation with covid in their countries. Mait stream media does not show this.
Ownest medicine professionals tells about the real situation with covid in their countries. Mait stream media does not show this.
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