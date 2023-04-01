Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Wife Makes And Sells Garments To Merchants.

Proverbs 31:24 (NIV).

24) She makes linen garments and sells them,

and supplies the merchants with sashes.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A wife of noble character creates items to sell to businesses to retail.

She makes effective use of her time and resources for profit.

