Good Wife Makes And Sells Garments To Merchants.
Proverbs 31:24 (NIV).
24) She makes linen garments and sells them,
and supplies the merchants with sashes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character creates items to sell to businesses to retail.
She makes effective use of her time and resources for profit.
