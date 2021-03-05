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"NO EVIDENCE OF A PLANE ANYWHERE NEAR THE PENTAGON" - WORDS OF A JOURNALIST WHO WAS STOOD THERE !
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113 views • March 05, 2021
This Footage Was Shown Once Then Never Again as the Zionist Owned Media Began to Selectively Cherry Pick What Segments of 9/11 Should Be Shown or Scrubbed as It Was Those Same Zionists That Were Behind the Monstrous Crime of 9/11. "No Evidence of a Plane Anywhere Near the Pentagon" These Words Are From the Mouth of a Journalist Who Was Stood Right There at the Pentagon on the Day.
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