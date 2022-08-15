Jesus Prepares His Followers For The Mark Of The Beast (666)

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This video explains how Jesus prepares us for the Mark of the Beast. Most sermons about the Mark of the Beast fail to provide a solution. Christians are taught that they either won't be here when the Mark is implemented, or that they can take the Mark and still be saved, because God will forgive them no matter what. Neither of these teachings are true. Christians will need to face the Mark of the Beast, and they'll need to choose to reject it in order to be saved. Jesus teaches us how to prepare for this time.
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