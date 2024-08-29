THE GREAT TRIBULATION (MAT. 24:29-31) vs THE WRATH OF THE LAMB (2 PET. 3:10-14) EXPLAINED - MFBTV45

MESSAGES FROM BEYOND THE VEIL 45





In the program today Augusto goes into the second part of what he shared last week. This is a deep, clear and detailed study on the difference between the great tribulation and the Wrath of the Lamb. In today's study, he specifically focuses on the Wrath of the Lamb, something that you may not have heard taught on before. You will hear new revelation on what the Wrath of the Lamb is, and what will happen to earth and its dwellers when it takes place. You will want to listen to this podcast more than once. We are living in the very last days before the coming of the LORD. Please share it with your loved ones and others who may need to hear it. Shalom ~





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance





Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064



