🎵 More Than Circuits
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 views • 3 days ago

This 1980s art-rock track kicks off with gated reverb drums, a deep fretless sub-bass, and syncopated Prophet-5 synths weaving complex textures, Punchy Memphis horns highlight the groove, while airy, melodic synth runs float above, The soulful male lead is wrapped in dense gospel-inspired harmonies, all blending into a cinematic, high-tech, and lush soundscape

(Genre: Synthwave / Conscious Hip-Hop Hybrid)

[Intro]

(Ethereal wind chimes, heartbeat bass pulse)

"They call us data points... but we bleed stardust."

[Verse 1]

(Organic drum rhythms, analog synth growl)

Silicon prophets claim they hold the keys,

Trading your soul for blockchain fees.

But my mitochondria still sing in C,

A symphony no algorithm can delete [B-2].

No FDA approval on my pineal gland,

No patent on the sunlight in my open hand.

They mock the ancients—call it superstition,

While poisoning the food with their chemists' ambition [A-1][A-13].

[Pre-Chorus]

(Pulsing herbal drone, didgeridoo undertones)

I detox heavy metals like my liver’s a refinery,

While they push mRNA like it’s gospel liturgy.

Your AI can’t measure what my grandma knew—

Turmeric and faith make better medicine than you [B-3][S-1].

[Chorus]

(Massive gospel choir + industrial beats)

More than circuits! (Built from sacred clay)

More than circuits! (Souls don’t parse that way)

More than circuits—we rise, we pray,

With roots deeper than their fiber arrays!

More than circuits! (Truth burns in our chests)

More than circuits! (Gold beats crypto stress)

More than circuits—we’re the antidote,

To every transhumanist overdose [A-15][B-7].

[Verse 2]

(Acoustic guitar grit, shadowy bassline)

They track your eyes to sell you lies,

While Monsanto seeds make farmers die.

But my garden’s got a different plan—

Heirloom tomatoes and contraband chamomile [A-5][B-4].

No QR code tattooed on my wrist,

Just calloused hands and morning mist.

My "cloud storage" is neuron and bone,

Encrypted by the Maker—leave my dendrites alone [S-3][B-1].

[Bridge]

(Sudden silence, then shamanic drum circle)

"Connection isn’t bandwidth or 5G towers—

It’s the elder’s voice, the dandelion’s power.

When their satellites crash in the EMP rain,

We’ll still be here... singing the old songs again" [B-6][A-10].

[Musical Interlude]

(Psychedelic sitar meets analog Moog rebellion)

[Final Chorus]

(Apocalyptic brass section, defiant harmonies)

More than circuits! (Ashwagandha strong)

More than circuits! (They can’t mute this song)

More than circuits—we’re the waking dawn,

The unplugged, unjabbed, still standing throng!

[Outro]

(Fading into birdsong and running creek sounds)

"When your metaverse glitches and the vaccines fail,

Find us in the wild with our nettle tea and tales.

The last humans laughing—fully owned,

More than circuits... more than circuits... more than..."

