Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dmitry Medvedev: Did Joe Biden Give Nuclear Launch Codes to Hunter?
76 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 17 hours ago |

Days after a militant  transvestite gunned down 3 innocent Christian children and 3 adults in a Nashville church school, radical leftist President Joe Biden had the audacity to declare a Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday March 31.  Meanwhile, violent trannies plan to hold a Day of Vengeance rally on Saturday in Washington. Mr. Biden doesn’t seem to care. Doc Burkhart and I have today’s news report about life in modern Babylon.  

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/15/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
russiaww3trans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket