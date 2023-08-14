Create New Account
Who's controlling the food with Ed Embury
channel image
TFMReport
2 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

We are joined by special guest and good friend Edward Embury. Ed is a master researcher and is the definitive source on all things food chain related. Ed will discuss the choke hold on the food supply, CBDC's the 10 Global zones and MUCH more.

Keywords
farmerssupply chaincbdc15 minute citiesfood serurity

