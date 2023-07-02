WAKE UP CALL - SEE THROUGH THE THEATER! THIS IS NOT ABOUT NIGEL FARAGE!! THIS IS ABOUT YOU! AND ME! THIS IS ABOUT ALL OF US

Nana Akua fumes at closure of Nigel Farage's bank account | 'We must FIGHT this!' ‘We must fight this behaviour, otherwise there’s no telling who they decide will be next.’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.