Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9 Natural Ways to Boost Progesterone
channel image
Compassion With Kim
11 Subscribers
68 views
Published 20 hours ago

Research from the University of British Columbia https://news.ubc.ca/.../using-progesterone-for-hot.../

Taking vitamin B6 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6684167/

Research from the University of Adelaide in Australia. https://www.adelaide.edu.au/news/news85882.html

Research from Emory University http://news.emory.edu/stories/2013/04/hspub_healing_hormone/campus.html

Link for GABA. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/812792#vp_2

Good cholesterol https://www.compassionwithkim.com/statins-are-they-a.../

https://www.compassionwithkim.com/invasive-candidiasis.../

Research shows that vitamin E can help https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2633338/

Research on vitamin C boosting progesterone levels https://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282(03)00657-5/fulltext

The multivitamin that we use and recommend. https://plexusworldwide.com/kimseymour/product/plexus-xfactor-plus-multivitamin

Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/177885279477438/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

MeWe group https://mewe.com/group/5e0aba9e6b47f32600aa9bc6

Keywords
naturalhormoneprogesteronecourtneys healing journey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket