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Big Tech vs. Free Speech | Beyond the Cover
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10 views • November 24, 2021
The Internet was supposed to be today’s public square. Instead, it has become highly censored. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Michael Tennant, who wrote the November 22, 2021 cover story “Big Tech vs. Free Speech.” Tennant, a freelance writer and regular contributor to The New American, not only discusses how bad the censorship by the social-media giants has actually become but also talks about solutions.
To read Michael's article, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/big-tech-vs-free-speech/
To order the November 22 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3722/
To subscribe to the magazine, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To read Michael's article, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/big-tech-vs-free-speech/
To order the November 22 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3722/
To subscribe to the magazine, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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