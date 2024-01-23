Allegedly Leaked IDF Bodycam Footage show Hamas Ambush - Hiding from Hamas Behind a Blanket

Allegedly Leaked IDF Bodycam Footage show Hamas Ambush.
The Gaza Strip has been without communication for the past 24 hours, marking the tenth disruption since the escalation began, according to data from the internet monitoring service NetBlocks.
One minute you're making videos for TikTok about killing Palestinian kids, the next minute you're hiding behind a blanket in Gaza.
Life comes at ya fast...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.