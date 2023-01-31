Video 5 - What's The Best Way To Generate Quality Leads

Here is the deal: in order to start generating more leads with less time and financial investment, you first must spend time setting up systems and making some changes.

Your goal is to establish a solid lead tracking and lead management system and make small tweaks to your existing Lead Generation Strategies. Do you know where your current leads are coming from, or how many you get on a daily, weekly, or by-campaign basis?

If I asked you to tell me right now what your top Lead Generation Strategies are, what would you say?

_________________________________________________________

https://youtu.be/BYBj1Wn0ops ... this video link

https://www.IMJusticeMarketing.com ... main website

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

