Matt Le Tissier: Athlete Collapses, Deaths "Through the Roof"

On Monday, the NFL’s 24-year-old player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The incident triggered a timely discussion on the epidemic of unexplained collapses and deaths among young, healthy athletes that have been persistent throughout 2021 and 2022.In this interview with The New American, soccer legend and sports commentator Matt Le Tissier of the United Kingdom offers his perspective on the pressing issue. "I’ve never seen anything like it," said Mr. Le Tissier, who was a professional soccer player for 17 years and spent most of his career in sports, describing an "astronomical" rise in athletic deaths in 2021 and 2022. The most probable explanation for this is a massive rollout of experimental Covid shots that are proven to cause cardiac issues, particularly in young men, he argued.





