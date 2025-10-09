BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The End of an Era is the Beginning of Another – Upward Now
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
76 followers
47 views • 1 day ago

Humanity’s focus moved from the fixed stars and the sacred work of the Golden Age to today’s mechanical mindset of measurement and material things. We talk about the meaning of the Pole Star, how work once had a sacred purpose, and how the split between nomadic and settled people shaped the world we live in now. Crrow777 Radio Episode 648 with Mario Garza of Symbolic Studies has been released!


awakeningspiritualtruthhistorytimeancient wisdomsymbolismgolden agesacred knowledgedecodedwheel of timecrrow777radionatural orderskyclockreturn to centerpole star sky clock
