Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Army Has Launched a Counteroffensive In The 'KRASNIY LIMAN' Direction and Entered 'TORSKOYE'
channel image
Russia Truth
439 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
65 views
Published Yesterday

The NATO Summit in Vilnius did not start as the Western military expected. Starting from the spring of 2022, the U.S. dreamed of turning the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance of summer 2023 into its triumph by proclaiming Russia's defeat in the current confrontation with NATO and the whole West. However, Russia has once again destroyed all the plans of her so-called Western partners.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket