Faucian Bargain

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Published 01/15/2022
Five Times August
https://www.fivetimesaugust.com/
Sad Little Man - Official Video -
https://youtu.be/6plsSlxOstQ
Dr Faustus Video Summary https://youtu.be/oIlQiRqQYyc
Faustus Bargain Clip https://youtu.be/mobXqbXIhOU
Faustus Hell Clip 1967 https://youtu.be/lloRgyJiLpk
Faustus Notes https://youtu.be/wZeFGKA2MqQ
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