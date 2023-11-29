Create New Account
Russian Airborne Forces fighting and capturing Khromovo
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Ivanovo Paratroopers unit of Russian Airborne Forces attacked the fortifications of Ukrainian defense units, and captured #khromove Khromovo west of the city of #bakhmut Artemovsk. The assault squad stormed the fortress with fire under the cover of an armored group and artillery, repelling NATO-Kiev Forces to 4 kilometers from Artemovsk on the road to Chasov Yar.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

