China’s Real Estate Market Still Struggles As Banks Pledge Billions in Support

Summary：12/28/2022 China's real estate developers are struggling but only whitelisted ones can receive financial support from People’s Bank of China, according to South China Morning Post. China's private developers face greater liquidity risks related to their debt structure.
