Jesse Watters - The entire Trump trial is political theater.
Jesse Watters - The entire Trump trial is political theater. They made up a crime and now the media’s reenacting it. Today was the climax: star witness, Michael Cohen, further proved he’s a rat who lies for cheese.



https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1790538529593868695

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

