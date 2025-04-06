😱Explosives Seized at Belarusian Border: 1278 lbs attempted Smuggling from Poland to Russia

Explosives Seized at Belarusian Border: 580 kg (1278.68 lbs) Attempted Smuggling from Poland to Russia

Authorities intercepted 580 kg of explosives attempting to enter Belarus, with plans to later transport it into Russia.

This is the largest seizure in the country's history, according to local customs officials. The vehicle was carefully modified to evade detection during inspections, but the explosives were still discovered.

The driver has been arrested, and a criminal case has been opened.

The explosives are believed to have been manufactured in the United States.



