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California And New York Implement Martial Law To Destroy U.S. Economy - MUST SEE FULL FRIDAY SHOW 3/20/20
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1 view • March 20, 2020
Pentagon told Trump may declare as early as Sunday night. Military sources have revealed that President Trump is mulling a martial law order as early as Sunday night. Tune in to find out more!
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