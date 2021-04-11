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How EMFs Sap Your Mitochondrial Energy
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70 views • April 11, 2021
Nicolas Pineault is a health journalist who has published more than 1,500 online articles through a daily newsletter called Nick & Gen’s Healthy Life.
In 2017, he authored The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs — an unconventional book endorsed by top health authorities such at Dr. Mercola, and which combines common sense and humor to tackle the very serious topic of electromagnetic pollution and its effects on human health.
In 2017, he authored The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs — an unconventional book endorsed by top health authorities such at Dr. Mercola, and which combines common sense and humor to tackle the very serious topic of electromagnetic pollution and its effects on human health.
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