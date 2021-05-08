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Paul Joseph Watson | [VF] Les pédophiles gouvernent le monde
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32 views • May 08, 2021
Les réseaux internationaux de trafic sexuel sont contrôlés par l'élite. Tout ce que dit Watson est sourcé, documenté. Faites vos propres recherches ! Les réseaux qui enlèvent les enfants pour les vendre à des malades mentaux existent.
#SaveTheChildren #SauverLesEnfants
Source vidéo de la VF :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/Pedophilie:f
Source de la vidéo et les liens transmis par Paul J. Watson :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1GQehNcZZw
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/05/13/...
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/b...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/...
http://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polan...
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/3704...
http://archive.is/eYXQ9#selection-153...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/...
https://www.rt.com/uk/171176-children...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/polit...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/040304_d...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/portugal...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/toulouse...
http://www.dailywire.com/news/14176/s...
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
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https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
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https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
#SaveTheChildren #SauverLesEnfants
Source vidéo de la VF :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/Pedophilie:f
Source de la vidéo et les liens transmis par Paul J. Watson :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1GQehNcZZw
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/05/13/...
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/b...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/...
http://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polan...
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/3704...
http://archive.is/eYXQ9#selection-153...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/...
https://www.rt.com/uk/171176-children...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/polit...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/040304_d...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/portugal...
https://www.prisonplanet.com/toulouse...
http://www.dailywire.com/news/14176/s...
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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