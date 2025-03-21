Brightlearn - Deconstructing the Illuminati: What the Illuminati Really Is & How to Defeat It by Kerth Barker

This podcast explores Kerth Barker's book "Deconstructing the Illuminati: What the Illuminati Really Is & How to Defeat It," which delves into the origins, tactics and global influence of the Illuminati, advocating for its dismantling through Gospel-based Christianity, scientific reasoning and a vision of a future "Christian Scientocracy" rooted in truth and democratic values.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.