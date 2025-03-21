Brightlearn - Deconstructing the Illuminati: What the Illuminati Really Is & How to Defeat It by Kerth Barker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores Kerth Barker's book "Deconstructing the Illuminati: What the Illuminati Really Is & How to Defeat It," which delves into the origins, tactics and global influence of the Illuminati, advocating for its dismantling through Gospel-based Christianity, scientific reasoning and a vision of a future "Christian Scientocracy" rooted in truth and democratic values.
