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KANTELPUNT HET VERHAAL VAN JOOST AFLEVERING 2
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15 views • December 03, 2020
KANTELPUNT HET VERHAAL VAN JOOST AFLEVERING 2
WEESDEWEERSTAND https://weesdeweerstand.nl
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WEESDEWEERSTAND https://weesdeweerstand.nl
ABONNEER JE OP DIT KANAAL OM OP DE HOOGTE TE BLIJVEN VAN DE WAARHEID
IN HET NIEUWS EN DE COMMENTAREN.
MELD JE AAN OP ONZE WEBSITE, ZODAT WE OOK ALS YOUTUBE VERDWIJNT
CONTACT KUNNEN HOUDEN.
https://weesdeweerstand.nl
Meer achtergrond informatie, hulp bij eigen onderzoek naar
toestand in de wereld.
Voorbeeldbrieven om aangifte te doen en/of uw lokale gemeente aan te schrijven,
zijn allemaal te vinden op onze website.
Uw steun is van harte welkom nu er steeds meer behoefte is aan
de waarheid in het nieuws en de commentaren.
https://weesdeweerstand.nl
DONATIES:
https://www.weesdeweerstand.nl/doneer/
https://www.patreon.com/weesdeweerstand
VERWIJDERDE VIDEO'S TOCH BEKIJKEN?
DAT KAN HIER:
https://www.weesdeweerstand.nl/category/banned-video/
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