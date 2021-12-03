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VETERAN firefighter: 'They've given me medals ... Now they're kicking me out!'
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83 views • December 03, 2021
Description from Rebel News
Why should a firefighter with more than 30 years of experience be taken out of action just as the threat of summer bushfires looms once again?
For your health and safety, of course! 😂😂😂
Why should a firefighter with more than 30 years of experience be taken out of action just as the threat of summer bushfires looms once again?
For your health and safety, of course! 😂😂😂
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