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thedeadgene Nov 23, 2020
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107 views • November 24, 2020
Nov 23, 2020
Today I discuss the fact that we don't need anyone to teach us anything, the need to rise up and civilly protest the Covid-19 tyranny, Sidney Powell's alienation from the Trump legal team, and over throwing the mainstream media propaganda machine.
Links to articles referred to in the video:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-maga-protesters-in-michigan-drown-out-cnn-reporter-with-cnn-sucks-chant/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/23/sidney-powells-separation-from-team-trump-had-nothing-to-do-with-dominion-conspiracy-theories/
https://biblehub.com/1_john/2-27.htm
Today I discuss the fact that we don't need anyone to teach us anything, the need to rise up and civilly protest the Covid-19 tyranny, Sidney Powell's alienation from the Trump legal team, and over throwing the mainstream media propaganda machine.
Links to articles referred to in the video:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-maga-protesters-in-michigan-drown-out-cnn-reporter-with-cnn-sucks-chant/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/23/sidney-powells-separation-from-team-trump-had-nothing-to-do-with-dominion-conspiracy-theories/
https://biblehub.com/1_john/2-27.htm
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