The Adventus Medius! I WANT to Say it as Clear and Loud & Boldly as I Possibly Can Jesus is Coming!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Sep 4, 2022 A Mark Mallet article: JESUS IS COMING!





Posted on August 30, 2022.

I WANT to say it as clear and loud and boldly as I possibly can: Jesus is coming! Did you think that Pope John Paul II was just being poetic when he said:





Dear young people, it is up to you to be the watchmen of the morning who announce the coming of the sun who is the Risen Christ! —ST. JOHN PAUL II, Message of the Holy Father to the Youth of the World, XVII World Youth Day, n. 3; (cf. Is 21:11-12)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXTxriybt-o



