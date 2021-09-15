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UK Parliament advised, More injuries from Covid 19 Jab than any vaccination program in history.
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61 views • September 15, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmj9hb-uk-parliament-advised-more-injuries-from-covid-19-jab-than-any-vaccination-.html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
This UK Column report is sub edited by Dunedrifter.
https://www.rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
UK Government Secretary of State For Health and Social Care Sajid Javid MP says reports on the deaths are not available.
House of Commons 10 September 2021
767 Inflammation of the heart (unheard of in today's medicine)
35,000 Menstrual Disorder
1, 632 DEATHS Shortly after the Jab
"There is a lot more damage being done to our citizens as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination than in any other vaccination program in history"
Sir Christopher Chope OBE, MP for Christchurch
https://nomoresilence.world/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
This UK Column report is sub edited by Dunedrifter.
https://www.rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
UK Government Secretary of State For Health and Social Care Sajid Javid MP says reports on the deaths are not available.
House of Commons 10 September 2021
767 Inflammation of the heart (unheard of in today's medicine)
35,000 Menstrual Disorder
1, 632 DEATHS Shortly after the Jab
"There is a lot more damage being done to our citizens as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination than in any other vaccination program in history"
Sir Christopher Chope OBE, MP for Christchurch
https://nomoresilence.world/
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