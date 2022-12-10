Have You Ever Heard of The Prometheus Project?

MIRRORED

Truthstream Media

1 Oct 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EUJaS_NuAM



Did you know the "goal" to create a transhuman universal consciousness hive mind via technology was openly admitted in the late 60s? It conveniently overlapped MK Ultra and the Violence Project, Woodstock and counter culture, the Vietnam war draft, so many social changes... And they even tried to promote it as "something new under the sun"