Have You Ever Heard of The Prometheus Project?

MIRRORED
Truthstream Media
1 Oct 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EUJaS_NuAM
Did you know the "goal" to create a transhuman universal consciousness hive mind via technology was openly admitted in the late 60s? It conveniently overlapped MK Ultra and the Violence Project, Woodstock and counter culture, the Vietnam war draft, so many social changes... And they even tried to promote it as "something new under the sun"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.