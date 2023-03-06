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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools Cannot Resist The Adulteress.
Proverbs 5:13 (NIV).
13) I would not obey my teachers
or turn my ear to my instructors.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fool would rather leave his Narrow Path
than miss out on his invitation from the adulteress.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bd7pprbv
#I #not #obey #my #teachers #turn #ear #instructors