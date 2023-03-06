Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools Cannot Resist The Adulteress.
Proverbs 5:13 (NIV).
13) I would not obey my teachers
or turn my ear to my instructors.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fool would rather leave his Narrow Path
than miss out on his invitation from the adulteress.
