Fools Cannot Resist The Adulteress - Proverbs 5:13

Proverbs 5:13 (NIV).

13) I would not obey my teachers

or turn my ear to my instructors.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A fool would rather leave his Narrow Path

than miss out on his invitation from the adulteress.

