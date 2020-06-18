Paul McCartney's Birthday Present, Past, and Future

Paul McCartney's birth on June 18, 1942 heralded a time of awakening. It was when new clashed with old that people were shaken out of their slumber. The powers that be acted quickly to put the lid back on the rising consciousness. Paul and his Beatle-buddies used music to lift the lid back up. People became more in tune with the truth, proving it difficult to continue manipulating them. As we know, the Elites rely on manipulation to maintain their position. If we can break free of that, then people will attain a level of freedom that has hitherto been unknown.



We are re-experiencing the same forces that collided during the Beatles' reign. This time will be different., however. People will escape the yoke of ignorance. However hard the controllers try, they cannot bury the Upliftment this time. It is actually back-firing. The lower vibrations are impossible to maintain. One can liken it to a ball being held underwater: It pops back up with great force.



Paul and the other Beatles were instrumental in orchestrating the Great Awakening that is manifesting now. Their energy and music helped spark a revolution in consciousness. People with darker inclinations will have trouble adapting to how Reality is changing. Increased light will make it impossible to hide in the shadows. The chaos and destruction we are seeing now are the result of panicked dark entities lashing out. Soon, there will be no place for uncivilized behavior on this planet.



It has been a long and winding road, but humanity is slowly getting there.



On this day, we honor James Paul McCartney.



Recorded: June 18, 2020



Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image."