© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Piezoelectricity and You
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • February 03, 2021
Piezoelectricity
What that?
I make it with my body?
Why do I want to know about this?
Whoa, magic things are real.
Warning: Piezoelectricity is not something to "play" with. Do not practice around computer equipment as electrical discharges could potentially effect sensitive electrical components. Any health or property damage caused by practicing these teachings is the sole responsibility of the practitioner, you.
Don't do this a lot, or too much at one time. Have ethics.
Go easy on yourself and start small. Be safe and don't get killed.
I imagine there are some health benefits too, but I haven't found any direct research on this subject anywhere, yet.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
Twitter
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
Instagram
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
What that?
I make it with my body?
Why do I want to know about this?
Whoa, magic things are real.
Warning: Piezoelectricity is not something to "play" with. Do not practice around computer equipment as electrical discharges could potentially effect sensitive electrical components. Any health or property damage caused by practicing these teachings is the sole responsibility of the practitioner, you.
Don't do this a lot, or too much at one time. Have ethics.
Go easy on yourself and start small. Be safe and don't get killed.
I imagine there are some health benefits too, but I haven't found any direct research on this subject anywhere, yet.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.