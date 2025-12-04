BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️While Zelensky visits Irish parliament on his begging tour his own Ukrainian parliament is rebelling back home
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 1 day ago

❗️Whilst Zelensky visits the Irish parliament on his begging tour his own Ukrainian parliament is rebelling back home.

Ukrainian MP Bezuhla demanded Syrsky's dismissal as chief of the army admitting:

"Pokrovsk has already been effectively captured, and Myrnograd is completely encircled. The Russians are approaching Zaporizhzhia and have long since penetrated Kostiantynivka. Corruption is rife. Our soldiers are being sent to their death. Soldiers are abandoning their posts. On the front it's every man for himself. Our soldiers have no support. Syrsky must be fired."

😳They will never show you this in the media.


@AussieCossack

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
