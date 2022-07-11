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Stopping Travel By Any Means.
https://rumble.com/v1bvd5l-stopping-travel-by-any-means..html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's news update.
Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. This an excerpt from today's news update. If the running order has not been attached please use the link to where you will find it and much more.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
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Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3nPLzzQ
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3uxXOF0
STV News Article: - https://bit.ly/3NSx1dv
RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3ImzrQv
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3uy3ZsN
ATN Article: - https://bit.ly/3ashtPZ
GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3akbgWp
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Lockdown, Locked In, Stand Up For Your Freedom