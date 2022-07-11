Stopping Travel By Any Means.





https://rumble.com/v1bvd5l-stopping-travel-by-any-means..html

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's news update.

Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. This an excerpt from today's news update. If the running order has not been attached please use the link to where you will find it and much more.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Sources:

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Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3nPLzzQ

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3uxXOF0

STV News Article: - https://bit.ly/3NSx1dv

RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3ImzrQv

BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3uy3ZsN

ATN Article: - https://bit.ly/3ashtPZ

GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3akbgWp







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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Lockdown, Locked In, Stand Up For Your Freedom