© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY GOVERNMENTS STAGE SHOOTINGS AND USE CRISIS ACTORS
Follow
2
Share
Report
192 views • May 25, 2022
The populist alternative media owned and operated by ordinary people is the natural enemy of the plutocrat-owned mainstream media designed to prop up the existing power structure with establishment propaganda. Our ability to win this media war increases the more networked and internet-literate our society becomes, which is why the oligarchs have been working overtime to shut us down with corporate censorship.
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/never-forget-the-us-government-has-a-known-history-of-using-false-flags-1e08d6543d0c
42 Admitted False Flag Attacks
https://washingtonsblog.com/42-admitted-false-flag-attacks/
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/never-forget-the-us-government-has-a-known-history-of-using-false-flags-1e08d6543d0c
42 Admitted False Flag Attacks
https://washingtonsblog.com/42-admitted-false-flag-attacks/
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.