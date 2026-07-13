Powers of Light | Songs from the Light

A soul born again, traveling through lifetimes to gather knowledge and wisdom. Now ascending as an angel in flight, guided by the "powers of light." The sacred cup flows with liquid light; the "loving green ones" are here, ready to aid the journey.





Together as one, the truth finally revealed—century after century, the veil lifts. "I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star." This is not just a song. It is a declaration of spiritual awakening, a return to oneness, and an embrace of the light that has always been waiting.





Ascend. Rise. The powers of light are calling.





Powers of Light Music Written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000 Video Produced 2026





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.