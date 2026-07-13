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Powers of Light | Songs from the Light
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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A soul born again, traveling through lifetimes to gather knowledge and wisdom. Now ascending as an angel in flight, guided by the "powers of light." The sacred cup flows with liquid light; the "loving green ones" are here, ready to aid the journey.


Together as one, the truth finally revealed—century after century, the veil lifts. "I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star." This is not just a song. It is a declaration of spiritual awakening, a return to oneness, and an embrace of the light that has always been waiting.


Ascend. Rise. The powers of light are calling.


Powers of Light Music Written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000 Video Produced 2026


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
powers of light songangel in flight lyricssacred cup liquid lightascending spiritgrateful for all you aretrue self shines as starcentury after century truthborn again soultravels before returnknowledge and wisdom fulfilledloving green onestogether as onespiritual awakening musiclight warrior anthemdivine ascension
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy