Βρετανία: Αναγνωρίστηκε από το κράτος η καταστροφή της υγείας χιλιάδων ανθρώπων από τα εμβόλια. 💥 ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΑΝ ΟΙ ΑΠΟΖΗΜΙΩΣΕΙΣ...

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Το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο αναγνώρισε ότι τα εμβόλια κατά Covid-19 έχουν παρενέργειες που προκαλούν εκτός από θανάτους και αναπηρίες σε πολλά από τα άτομα που εμβολιάζονται με αποτέλεσμα να εφαρμόσει πρόγραμμα οικονομικής αποζημίωσης!
https://www.pronews.gr/ygeia/vretania-ksekinise-i-katavoli-apozimioseon-se-osous-apektisan-anapiria-ano-tou-60-apo-to-emvolio-covid-19/