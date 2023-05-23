Learn self defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
In this article, we share self defense tips in a road rage situation.
When driving a car, you have to be aware that there are potential angry drivers around you. In this clip, we share some advice on how to stay safe if ever you’re placed in a road rage situation.
Read more about road rage here:
https://www.codereddefense.com/what-to-do-in-a-road-rage-situation/
Keep training hard and stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.