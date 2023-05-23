Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Self Defense Tips in a Road Rage Situation
90 views
channel image
Code Red Defense
Published Yesterday |

Learn self defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this article, we share self defense tips in a road rage situation.

When driving a car, you have to be aware that there are potential angry drivers around you. In this clip, we share some advice on how to stay safe if ever you’re placed in a road rage situation.

Read more about road rage here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/what-to-do-in-a-road-rage-situation/

Keep training hard and stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Keywords
self defenselearn self defensestreet self defensestreet fight self defenseself defense tips in a road rage situationroad rage self defensestreet fighting self defenseroad rage fighting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket