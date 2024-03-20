PUTIN’S RUSSIA KEEPS CALM AND KEEPS FIGHTING

Despite the loud statements by European and American leaders about the non-recognition of the elections in Russia, the NATO member states backed out on the political battlefield. The West continues to consider itself the main source of legitimacy for the whole world, but in the end it has to accept reality.





The top of European diplomacy turned out to be ridiculous wordplay. So, the Germans now have to say just “Putin” without the word “President”, but Berlin is not going to break any contracts with Moscow. Joe Biden will not congratulate Putin on his victory, but Washington will proceed with the realities of Putin being president of Russia.





The West takes after the petty Kiev regime, where it is customary to write the surname of the president of Russia with a small letter.





Of course, all these cruel measures should greatly upset Russian President Vladimir Putin, but they actually confirm that NATO lost the battle against the Russian elections.





This is also the fact on the battlefield. All Ukrainian attempts to break through the Russian state border were repelled.





After the elections ended, the intensity of the border attacks has significantly decreased, but attempts to gain a foothold in the Russian village of Kozinka continue. This settlement is located right on the Ukrainian border. Hiding in the houses on the outskirts is the easiest way to gain a foothold on Russian territory; but Ukrainian militants have been failing so far.





Unable to achieve any gains on the ground, the terrorist Kiev regime continues the intense shelling of the Russian border settlements, killing and wounding civilians.





After a short pause, fighting intensified along almost the entire front line.





The villages around Avdeevka are inflamed by heavy battles. On March 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially claimed full Russian control of the village of Orlovka located to the west of the city.





Ukrainian forces attempted several attacks near Novokalinovo, probing Russian defenses on the northern flank, but they did not achieve any significant gains.





Amid Russian victories in the South Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian military command was forced to transfer reserves to the area of Kurakhovo. Such measures are especially necessary because entire Ukrainian units are surrendering to Russian forces in the area. Newly shared footage confirmed that a group of 18 Ukrainian servicemen, including their commander, surrendered near Georgievka.





The United States is surprised that fewer and fewer Ukrainians are willing to die for American interests. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who had previously declared that the death of Russians is the best investment of the United States, came to Kiev again with a request to strengthen mobilization and throw more young Ukrainians into the slaughter.

https://southfront.press/putins-russia-keeps-calm-and-keeps-fighting/