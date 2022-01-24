Alkaline Hydrolysis is liquifying-dead-human-corpse disposed into sewage-system used as fertilizer for crops, Bill Gates bought lots of USA farmland, prion-disease-mad-cow-disease-"cannibalism"

i think i got revelation from the Holy Spirit today ...... so in Nazi Germany ww2, they killed people in Auschwitz and then threw the corpses into ovens.

Well now, after people die because of the bioweapon-vax or executed in the quarantine-FEMA-camps then to dispose of the corpses they will use Alkaline Hydrolysis, use it as fertilizer on Bill Gates' farmland across the USA. More and more it is looking to me like Bill Gates is the antichrist-beast or if he is not then he is sort of like Mengle under Hitler a super rich Mengle. Jesus please come soon please we really need you, unless you shorten the days as You said no one will survive. Amen