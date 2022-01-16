About 64.5 Million People Currently Under Lockdown in China

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01/11/2022 Ben Harnwell: About 64.5 million people are currently under lockdown in China. The virus is going in a southeast and also a northeast direction. It’s now up on the doorstep of Beijing and Tianjin port, where today the government has announced further crackdowns in absolute paranoia. This virus is going to leave Tianjin and penetrate into the heart of Beijing.